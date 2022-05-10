The Trade Desk Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.07, revenue of $315.32M beats by $11.04M
May 10, 2022 4:04 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor22 Comments
- The Trade Desk press release (NASDAQ:TTD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $315.32M (+43.5% Y/Y) beats by $11.04M.
- For 2Q22, the company expects revenue of at least $364M vs. consensus of $364.72M and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $121M.
- CEO comment: “We continue to innovate in ways that help marketers succeed, whether it’s launching the world’s most advanced data marketplace that helps advertisers value and price data accurately and use more of it, or our OpenPath solution, which provides advertisers with a more direct path to premium publisher inventory. With this innovation focus, along with strong growth across all channels, led by CTV, we are reinforcing our position as the default demand side platform for the open internet.”