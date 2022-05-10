GrowGeneration GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.01, revenue of $81.77M misses by $1.8M
- GrowGeneration press release (NASDAQ:GRWG): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $81.77M (-9.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.8M.
- Comparable store sales for the quarter decreased 35.5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million.
- 2022 Outlook: Revenue guidance for 2022 updated to be between $340 to $400 million, down from a range of $415 million to $445 million previously.
- Adjusted EBITDA guidance expected to be between zero and $10 million, down from previous expectations of $30 million to $35 million.
- Expect to add 10-15 new stores this year, down from previous target of 15-20 new stores, given strategic decision not to build new stores in states where there is already physical retail presence.
- Shares -3.42%.