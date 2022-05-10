Why did CRISPR Therapeutics stock rise today? Speculation as acquisition target
May 10, 2022 4:08 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), VRTXBHVN, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Despite a slew of investment houses cutting price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Tuesday in the wake of its Q1 2022 results, shares closed up 9%.
- One reason for the rise is social media speculation that following Pfizer's (PFE) announcement Tuesday it would acquire Biohaven (BHVN) for around ~$11.6B, CRISPR (CRSP) could also be in M&A crosshairs.
- A potential acquirer is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) as the company is partnered with CRISPR (CRSP) on CTX001, a stem cell therapy for hemoglobinopathies including β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.
- A regulatory filing for CTX001 is slated for late this year.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor SL Investments considers CRISPR (CRSP) a buy.