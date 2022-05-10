Roblox GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.08, bookings of $631.21M misses by $15M

May 10, 2022 4:05 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.08.
  • Bookings of $631.21M (-3.2% Y/Y) misses by $15M.
  • Revenue increased 39% over Q1 2021 to $537.1 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $156.4 million; Free cash flow was $104.6 million.
  • Hours Engaged were 11.8 billion, an increase of 22% year over year.
  • Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) were 54.1 million, an increase of 28% year over year.
  • April 2022 Key Metric Estimates:
  • Revenue was between $189 million - $192 million, up 30% - 32% year over year.
  • Bookings were between $221 million and $224 million, down 8% - 10% year over year.
  • DAUs were 53.1 million, up 23% year over year.
  • Hours Engaged were 3.8 billion, up 18% year over year.
  • ABPDAU were between $4.16 - $4.22, down 25% - 26% year over year.
