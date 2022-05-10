Rocket Companies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.04, adj. revenue of $1.93B misses by $310M

May 10, 2022 4:09 PM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Rocket Companies press release (NYSE:RKT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.04.
  • Adj. Revenue of $1.93B (-52.2% Y/Y) misses by $310M.
  • Rocket Mortgage generated $54.0 billion in mortgage origination closed loan volume. Gain on sale margin was 3.01% and included one-time benefits due to the rapid move in bond markets, which increased gain on sale margin by 15 basis points.
  • Achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23%.
  • Grew servicing book unpaid principal balance to $546 billion at March 31, 2022, roughly flat from December 31, 2021 and up 17% from March 31, 2021.
  • As of March 31, 2022, our servicing portfolio includes 2.6 million clients and generates over $1.4 billion of recurring servicing fee income on an annualized basis.
  • Q2 2022 Outlook: Closed loan volume of between $35 billion and $40 billion.
  • Net rate lock volume of between $31 billion and $38 billion.
  • Gain on sale margins of 2.60% to 2.90%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.