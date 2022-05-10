Rocket Companies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.04, adj. revenue of $1.93B misses by $310M
- Rocket Companies press release (NYSE:RKT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.04.
- Adj. Revenue of $1.93B (-52.2% Y/Y) misses by $310M.
- Rocket Mortgage generated $54.0 billion in mortgage origination closed loan volume. Gain on sale margin was 3.01% and included one-time benefits due to the rapid move in bond markets, which increased gain on sale margin by 15 basis points.
- Achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23%.
- Grew servicing book unpaid principal balance to $546 billion at March 31, 2022, roughly flat from December 31, 2021 and up 17% from March 31, 2021.
- As of March 31, 2022, our servicing portfolio includes 2.6 million clients and generates over $1.4 billion of recurring servicing fee income on an annualized basis.
- Q2 2022 Outlook: Closed loan volume of between $35 billion and $40 billion.
- Net rate lock volume of between $31 billion and $38 billion.
- Gain on sale margins of 2.60% to 2.90%.