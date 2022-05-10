The Beauty Health GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.12, revenue of $75.42M beats by $7.27M
May 10, 2022 4:09 PM ETThe Beauty Health Company (SKIN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- The Beauty Health press release (NASDAQ:SKIN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $75.42M (+58.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.27M.
- Shares +4%.
- BeautyHealth increased its fiscal 2022 guidance, and now expects net sales in the range of $330.0 million to $340.0 million ($327.27M consensus), up from the previous outlook for $320.0 million to $330.0 million.
- The Company also reaffirmed its outlook for adjusted EBITDA of approximately $50.0 million
- For fiscal 2022, BeautyHealth also continues to expect up to $20.0 million of capital expenditures to be incurred during 2022.