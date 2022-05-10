Inovio Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.36, revenue of $0.2M
May 10, 2022 4:10 PM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:INO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.36.
- Revenue of $0.2M (-45.9% Y/Y).
- As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $360.4 million compared to $401.3 million as of December 31, 2021.
- INOVIO's net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $79.1 million vs. $54.4 million.
- Research and development (R&D) expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, were $56.0 million compared to $39.0 million for the same period in 2021.