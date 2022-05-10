Vuzix GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.01, revenue of $2.5M misses by $0.9M
May 10, 2022 4:12 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Vuzix press release (NASDAQ:VUZI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $2.5M (-36.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.9M.
- "On the OEM side of our business, we are seeing growing demand and follow-on orders from new and existing defense customers and consumer electronic OEMs for head-worn waveguides and displays engines, which should positively impact our second quarter of this year."
- "Our outlook for 2022 remains quite positive despite continuing and challenging supply chain, geopolitical, and economic uncertainties. Adoption of smart glasses over the course of the year is expected to again accelerate with existing customer repeat orders and in some cases we anticipate significant new opportunities from new programs," said Mr. Travers.