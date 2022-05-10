Axon Enterprise Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45, revenue of $256M

May 10, 2022
  • Axon Enterprise press release (NASDAQ:AXON): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45.
  • Revenue of $256M (+31.3% Y/Y).
  • Bookings grew 52% Y/Y in Q1, which is a forward-looking indicator given the company's average contract life of five years.
  • As of Mar. 31, 2022 Axon had $424M in cash, equivalents and investments; it has zero debt.
  • Outlook: Axon's upwardly revised FY22 revenue expectation has improved to a range of $1.05B to $1.1B, reflecting ~25% annual growth at the midpoint (compared to earlier estimayed 20% annual growth).
  • Adjusted EBITDA range is $190 to $200M, up from $185 to $195M previously.
