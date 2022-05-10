Yellow GAAP EPS of -$0.54 misses by $0.12, revenue of $1.26B misses by $40M

May 10, 2022 4:15 PM ETYellow Corporation (YELL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Yellow press release (NASDAQ:YELL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.54 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $1.26B (+5.0% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, the Company generated Adjusted EBITDA of $52.0 million in first quarter 2022, a $38.8 million increase compared to $13.2 million in the prior year comparable quarter
  • Full-year 2022 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $325 million to $400 million.
    • The Company’s outstanding debt was $1.607 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $144.7 million compared to $1.462 billion as of March 31, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.