Yellow GAAP EPS of -$0.54 misses by $0.12, revenue of $1.26B misses by $40M
May 10, 2022 4:15 PM ETYellow Corporation (YELL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Yellow press release (NASDAQ:YELL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.54 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.26B (+5.0% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- On a non-GAAP basis, the Company generated Adjusted EBITDA of $52.0 million in first quarter 2022, a $38.8 million increase compared to $13.2 million in the prior year comparable quarter
- Full-year 2022 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $325 million to $400 million.
- The Company’s outstanding debt was $1.607 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $144.7 million compared to $1.462 billion as of March 31, 2021.