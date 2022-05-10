Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock is slipping 1.1% in Tuesday after-hours trading after the company's Q1 results missed Wall Street expectations as higher interest rates curb demand for loans.

The online lender expects Q2 closed loan volume of $35B-$40B, net rate lock volume of $31B-$38B and gain on sale margins of 2.60%-2.90%. By comparison, Q4 closed loan origination volume was $54.0B, net rate lock volume was $49.6B, and gain on sale margin was 3.01%.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.15 fell short of the $0.19 consensus, dropped from $0.32 in Q4 and $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted revenue of $1.93B, trailing the $2.24B consensus, fell from $2.44B in Q4 2021 and from $4.04B in Q1 2021.

"Rocket (RKT) delivered a solid performance in the first quarter and achieved our best Q1 volume in purchase and cash out refinances, even as rates rose rapidly," said Jay Farner, vice chairman and CEO.

Rocket (RKT) Mortgage generated $54.0B in mortgage origination closed loan volume vs. $75.9B in Q4; gain on sale margin of 3.01% improved from 2.80% in Q4.

Total expenses of $1.61B vs. $1.74B in Q4.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

