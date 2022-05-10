Wynn Resorts falls after strong U.S. results can't erase Macau drag

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) reported operating revenue increased 29% to $943.3M in Q1. Adjusted property EBITDA for the quarter soared to $177.6M vs. $58M a year ago with the Las Vegas segment generating adjusted EBITDA of $159.4M by itself.

The casino operator pointed to continued strength at both Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor, while Wynn Macau was held back once again by COVID restrictions. "In Macau, we remain confident that the market will benefit from the return of visitation when travel restrictions subside," updated CEO Craig Billings.

On the balance sheet, Wynn (WYNN) ended the quarter with a cash position of $2.32B and total current and long-term debt outstanding of $11.92B, comprised of $5.97B of Macau related debt, $3.13B of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $2.21B of Wynn Resorts Finance debt, and $613.0M of debt held by the retail joint venture.

Following the earnings miss, shares of Wynn fell 1.88% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $60.50 vs. the 52-week range of $59.72 to $136.83.