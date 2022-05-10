Electronic Arts boosts profits despite expected bookings slowdown

May 10, 2022 4:17 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

E3 Gaming Conference Begins In Los Angeles

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is 0.9% lower after fiscal fourth-quarter earnings where it narrowly missed bookings forecasts but wrapped up a record year where it grew them at 20%-plus.

For Q4, net bookings rose 17.5% to $1.75 billion, about $20 million lighter than expected.

Live services made up 85% of Q4's net bookings, notes Chief Financial Officer Chris Suh: “We have a strong foundation of deeply engaged players, rich IP and a resilient business model, which we will continue to invest in to deliver growth in FY23 and beyond.”

In fiscal 2022, live services and other net bookings rose 17% and made up 71% of the total.

Gross profit rose nearly 37%, to $1.41 billion. With slower growth in operating expenses, operating income rose to $365 million from $175 million - and improved provisions for income taxes meant net income rose to $225 million from $76 million.

Net cash from operations was $44 million; that brought the full-year total to $1.899 billion.

The company has raised its quarterly dividend 12%, to $0.19/share.

For its fiscal first quarter, ending June 30, it's guiding to net bookings of $1.2 billion-$1.25 billion, light of expectations for $1.42 billion, and net income of $216 million-$240 million - marking EPS of 76-85 cents per share.

For fiscal 2023, it's expecting net bookings of $7.9 billion-$8.1 billion, vs. expectations for $8.05 billion, and EPS of $2.79-$2.87. It sees operating cash flow for the year of $1.6 billion-$1.65 billion.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.