Avinger GAAP EPS of -$2.33 misses by $1.15, revenue of $1.9M misses by $0.15M
May 10, 2022 4:18 PM ETAvinger, Inc. (AVGR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Avinger press release (NASDAQ:AVGR): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$2.33 misses by $1.15.
- Revenue of $1.9M (-25.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.15M.
- During the quarter, the company received FDA 510((k)) clearance for Lightbox 3 next-generation imaging console and successfully completed a limited launch program at select hospital centers.
- Regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- "We expect to expand our recurring revenue base with the filing of 510(k) applications for two new catheters in our peripheral product portfolio in 2022. We are also making progress on the development of our first entry into the coronary market, the first ever image-guided CTO-crossing catheter for the treatment of CAD, which we believe provides a transformational value opportunity for Avinger."