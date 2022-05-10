The commercial-stage biotech, Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) announced on Tuesday that the FDA extended its review period for the company’s Pompe disease candidate AT-GAA by 90 days.

AT-GAA is a two-component therapy comprising investigational candidates, cipaglucosidase alfa (ATB200), and its stabilizer, miglustat (AT2221).

Previously, the FDA had set July 29 and May 29 as the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action dates for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for cipaglucosidase alfa and New Drug Application (NDA) for miglustat, respectively.

The revised PDUFA dates for the BLA and the NDA are October 29 and August 29, respectively, the company said, adding that the agency extended the action dates to allow more time to review the information as part of the ongoing review.

“The extension of the review timeline was not related to requests for any additional clinical data,” Amicus (FOLD) reassured, noting that the extension allows additional time for pre-approval inspections at the WuXi Biologics manufacturing site in China.

The company expects FDA to clear both marketing applications together.

In September, Amicus (FOLD) announced that the FDA accepted the marketing applications which were based on data from Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 PROPEL studies for AT-GAA.