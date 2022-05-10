Light & Wonder acquires Playzido; terms undisclosed

May 10, 2022 4:20 PM ETScientific Games Corporation (LNW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW), formerly known as Scientific Games, has acquired content Playzido, an open game development platform and content provider.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Launched in 2018, Playzido is a games platform serving content from 12+ gaming studios. Its proprietary remote gaming server is claimed to be one of the best in the iGaming industry for rapid custom game development.
  • The deal will enhance Light & Wonder's custom content capabilities and expedite the rate at which it can co-create new and exclusive content for players by partnering with game studios and operators across the globe.
