Similarweb Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.26, revenue of $44.3M

May 10, 2022 4:21 PM ETSimilarweb Ltd. (SMWB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Similarweb press release (NYSE:SMWB): Q1 Non-GAAP operating loss per share of $0.26.
  • Revenue of $44.3M (+50.6% Y/Y).
  • NRR for $100K+ ARR customers increased to 127%
  • Grew number of customers to 3,664 as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 27% compared to March 31, 2021.
  • Grew number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more to 297, an increase of 48% compared to March 31, 2021.
  • Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more contributed 53% of the total ARR as of March 31, 2022, compared to 49% as of March 31, 2021.
  • Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with ARR of $100,000 or more increased to 127% as compared to 115% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Overall dollar-based net retention rate increased to 115% as compared to 103% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Multi-year deals now comprise 35% of our overall ARR, compared to 26% as of March 31, 2021.
  • Q2 2022 Guidance
    • Total revenue between $45.5 million and $45.9 million ($45.78M consensus), representing 41% growth year over year at the mid-point of the range.
    • Non-GAAP operating loss between $(23.0) million and $(23.5) million. This includes Non-GAAP gross margin anticipated in the range of 73% to 74%.
  • FY 2022 Guidance
    • Total revenue between $196.0 million and $197.0 million ($193.13M consensus), representing 43% growth year over year at the mid-point of the range.
    • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($82) million and ($83) million, which includes Non-GAAP gross margin anticipated in the range of 75% to 76%
