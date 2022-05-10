Eastman Kodak reports Q1 results
May 10, 2022 (KODK)
- Eastman Kodak press release (NYSE:KODK): Q1 Operational EBITDA of negative $7M, compared with $3M for Q1 2021.
- Revenue of $290M (+9.4% Y/Y).
- “Kodak continued to manage through an extremely challenging business environment to deliver revenue growth for the first quarter of 2022,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “We are also focused on long-term growth, making significant investments in print technology and the four Advanced Materials and Chemicals initiatives we announced earlier this year. Finding new ways to leverage our core strengths and delivering for our customers will be our focus as we execute our strategic plan.”
- “Our quarter-end cash balance was generally in line with our expectations,” said David Bullwinkle, Kodak’s CFO. “We have successfully navigated supply chain issues by carrying higher-than-historical levels of inventory to maintain supply for our customers. We plan to continue executing our long-term strategy despite the ongoing supply chain challenges and rising costs.”