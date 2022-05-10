Grocery Outlet Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.02, revenue of $831.43M beats by $21.04M
May 10, 2022 4:24 PM ETGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Grocery Outlet press release (NASDAQ:GO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $831.43M (+10.5% Y/Y) beats by $21.04M.
- Comparable store sales increased by 5.2% and on a 3-year stacked basis increased 14.3%
- Raised 2022 guidance: Revenue now expected between $3.39 billion to $3.42 billion, vs. prior guidance of $3.33 billion to $3.38 billion, and compares to consensus of $3.36B; Comparable store sales growth of 5.5% to 6.5%; Gross Margin of ~30.6%; Adjusted EBITDA of $213 million to $220 million; and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 to $0.99 vs. consensus of $0.95.