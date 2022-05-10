Mercury Systems, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on sensor processing tech in Switzerland

May 10, 2022 4:24 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)LMTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) said Tuesday they will collaborate on the development and manufacture of new sensor processing technologies.
  • These technologies will be developed at MRCY's Geneva, Switzerland facility for applications such as radar signal processing, multi-sensor data fusion, AI and situational awareness.
  • The contract, which has a potential lifetime value of $40M, supports LMT's offset deal with the Swiss govt. as part of Switzerland's planned procurement of 36 F-35A Lightning II aircraft related to the Air 2030 program.
  • The collaboration will provide the highest levels of performance while maintaining the ability to reach the most critical levels of DO-254 and DO-178C safety certification.
  • The partnership will help provide Switzerland and other nations "with some of the most advanced airborne defense systems in the world", the firms said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.