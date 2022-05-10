Mercury Systems, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on sensor processing tech in Switzerland
May 10, 2022 4:24 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)LMTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) said Tuesday they will collaborate on the development and manufacture of new sensor processing technologies.
- These technologies will be developed at MRCY's Geneva, Switzerland facility for applications such as radar signal processing, multi-sensor data fusion, AI and situational awareness.
- The contract, which has a potential lifetime value of $40M, supports LMT's offset deal with the Swiss govt. as part of Switzerland's planned procurement of 36 F-35A Lightning II aircraft related to the Air 2030 program.
- The collaboration will provide the highest levels of performance while maintaining the ability to reach the most critical levels of DO-254 and DO-178C safety certification.
- The partnership will help provide Switzerland and other nations "with some of the most advanced airborne defense systems in the world", the firms said.