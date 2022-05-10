Matterport surges as 3D software company sees strong subscriber growth
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) saw its shares rise by more than 10% in after-hours trading, Tuesday, as the 3D technology company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results led by strong gains in subscribers and subscriber revenue.
- Matterport (MTTR) said that for the quarter ended March 31, it lost 10 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $28.5 million, compared to analysts' estimates for a loss of 14 cents a share on $27.5 million in sales.
- The company, which specializes in 3D technology used to make so-called "digital twins" of buildings and real estate locations, said the number of its subscribers rose 70% from a year ago to 562,000, while revenue from subscriptions climbed 24%, to $17.1 million from the first quarter of 2021.
- For its second quarter, Matterport (MTTR) said it expects to earn between 13 cents and 15 cents a share, on revenue in a range of $28.5 million and $30.5 million.