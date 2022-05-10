Callaway Golf Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.04B beats by $20M
May 10, 2022 4:25 PM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Callaway Golf press release (NYSE:ELY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.04B (+59.6% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Total segment operating income margin improved 140 basis points on a pro forma basis, which includes Topgolf results for the full three-month period.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased $42.0 million (+32.9% compared to Q1 2021) to $169.8 million
- Increased full year 2022 revenue outlook to $3,935 million - $3,970 million and Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $535 million - $555 million
- Shares +4.45%.