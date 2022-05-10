Callaway Golf Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.04B beats by $20M

May 10, 2022 4:25 PM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Callaway Golf press release (NYSE:ELY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $1.04B (+59.6% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Total segment operating income margin improved 140 basis points on a pro forma basis, which includes Topgolf results for the full three-month period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased $42.0 million (+32.9% compared to Q1 2021) to $169.8 million
  • Increased full year 2022 revenue outlook to $3,935 million - $3,970 million and Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $535 million - $555 million
  • Shares +4.45%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.