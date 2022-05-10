Collegium Pharmaceutical GAAP EPS of -$0.39, revenue of $83.75M

May 10, 2022 4:29 PM ETCollegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical press release (NASDAQ:COLL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.39.
  • Revenue of $83.75M (-4.5% Y/Y).
  • 2022 Guidance: Total product revenues are expected in the range of $450.0 million to $465.0 million, up approximately 65% at the midpoint compared to net product revenue of $276.9 million in 2021;
  • Total adjusted operating expenses, which excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related expenses, are expected in the range of $130.0 million to $140.0 million; and
  • Total adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $235.0 million to $250.0 million.
