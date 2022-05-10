Arlo Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04, revenue of $124.75M beats by $11.33M

May 10, 2022 4:34 PM ETArlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Arlo Technologies press release (NYSE:ARLO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $124.75M (+51.1% Y/Y) beats by $11.33M.
  • Exceeded $100 million of ARR, ending Q1 at $101 million, growing 74% year over year.
  • Record GAAP gross profit of $33.6 million, record non-GAAP gross profit of $34.5 million.
  • GAAP gross margin of 26.9%; non-GAAP gross margin of 27.6%.
  • Q2 2022 Outlook: Revenue of $105.0 million to $115.0 million.
  • GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.19) to $(0.14), and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.08) to $(0.03).
  • Shares +15.73%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.