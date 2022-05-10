Arlo Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04, revenue of $124.75M beats by $11.33M
May 10, 2022 4:34 PM ETArlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Arlo Technologies press release (NYSE:ARLO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $124.75M (+51.1% Y/Y) beats by $11.33M.
- Exceeded $100 million of ARR, ending Q1 at $101 million, growing 74% year over year.
- Record GAAP gross profit of $33.6 million, record non-GAAP gross profit of $34.5 million.
- GAAP gross margin of 26.9%; non-GAAP gross margin of 27.6%.
- Q2 2022 Outlook: Revenue of $105.0 million to $115.0 million.
- GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.19) to $(0.14), and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.08) to $(0.03).
- Shares +15.73%.