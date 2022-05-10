NYSE suspends trading in Puxin, to begin delisting proceedings

May 10, 2022 4:34 PM ETPuxin Limited (NEW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • NYSE said Tuesday it will begin proceedings to delist the American depositary shares of Chinese private educational services provider Puxin (NYSE:NEW).
  • Trading in NEW's ADSs, which was halted since May 3, will now be suspended immediately.
  • NYSE said NEW was no longer suitable for listing after the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands ordered the winding up of the firm on Apr. 29.
  • NEW has a right to review this decision.
  • NYSE will apply to the SEC to delist NEW's the securities once all applicable procedures are completed, including any appeal by NEW.
  • NEW in Feb. said it was looking to enter the fast-food chain restaurants business in China.
