NYSE suspends trading in Puxin, to begin delisting proceedings
May 10, 2022 4:34 PM ETPuxin Limited (NEW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NYSE said Tuesday it will begin proceedings to delist the American depositary shares of Chinese private educational services provider Puxin (NYSE:NEW).
- Trading in NEW's ADSs, which was halted since May 3, will now be suspended immediately.
- NYSE said NEW was no longer suitable for listing after the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands ordered the winding up of the firm on Apr. 29.
- NEW has a right to review this decision.
- NYSE will apply to the SEC to delist NEW's the securities once all applicable procedures are completed, including any appeal by NEW.
- NEW in Feb. said it was looking to enter the fast-food chain restaurants business in China.