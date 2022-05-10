ShotSpotter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.03, revenue of $21.2M beats by $0.89M

May 10, 2022 4:34 PM ETShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ShotSpotter press release (NASDAQ:SSTI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $21.2M (+41.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.89M.
  • Strong balance sheet with $8.9M in cash and cash equivalents and $20M available on the company’s line of credit at the end of the quarter.
  • Outlook: The company reiterated its FY22 revenue guidance of $81 o $83M, representing ~41% Y/Y growth at the midpoint compared to 2021. Management is increasing its expected Adjusted EBITDA margin to be ~19% to 21% of forecasted revenue in 2022, up from the 15% to 20% indicated last quarter.
