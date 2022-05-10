Occidental Q1 results - strong results across the board

May 10, 2022 4:34 PM ETOXYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor19 Comments

silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Occidental (OXY) released Q1 results after the close Tuesday, beating Street earnings expectations, generating strong free cash flow and repaying 12% of debt outstanding:

  • Earnings - the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.12 for the first quarter of 2022, versus Street expectations for $2.03.
  • Cash flow - management delivered record quarterly free cash flow of $3.3b, or ~5.4% of the current market cap.
  • Capital allocation - the board previously announced the quarterly dividend (sub 1% yield); management repaid $3.3b of debt during the quarter en route to the Company's near-term $20b net debt target.
  • Guide - the company plans to increase production over 6% into Q2, with growth driven by the Permian and International operations; full year production and capital guidance remains unchanged.

Occidental (OXY) has become a favorite amongst energy investors in 2022, as its relatively high sensitivity to crude prices and recent interest from Warren Buffett have driven shares higher by over 100% this year. While shares have performed well, the 20%+ free cash flow yield, paired with solid delivery on production and capital budgets should see shares trade well on the back of Tuesday's release.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.