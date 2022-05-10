Occidental Q1 results - strong results across the board
May 10, 2022 4:34 PM ET By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
Occidental (OXY) released Q1 results after the close Tuesday, beating Street earnings expectations, generating strong free cash flow and repaying 12% of debt outstanding:
- Earnings - the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.12 for the first quarter of 2022, versus Street expectations for $2.03.
- Cash flow - management delivered record quarterly free cash flow of $3.3b, or ~5.4% of the current market cap.
- Capital allocation - the board previously announced the quarterly dividend (sub 1% yield); management repaid $3.3b of debt during the quarter en route to the Company's near-term $20b net debt target.
- Guide - the company plans to increase production over 6% into Q2, with growth driven by the Permian and International operations; full year production and capital guidance remains unchanged.
Occidental (OXY) has become a favorite amongst energy investors in 2022, as its relatively high sensitivity to crude prices and recent interest from Warren Buffett have driven shares higher by over 100% this year. While shares have performed well, the 20%+ free cash flow yield, paired with solid delivery on production and capital budgets should see shares trade well on the back of Tuesday's release.