Clipper Realty FFO of $0.10 beats by $0.03, revenue of $32.05M beats by $0.69M
May 10, 2022 4:35 PM ETClipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Clipper Realty press release (NYSE:CLPR): Q1 FFO of $0.10 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $32.05M (+4.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.69M.
- CEO comment: "We remain focused on efficiently operating our portfolio and optimizing our results. Our properties are 96% leased and our first quarter rent collection rate was 96.5%. We have a strong liquidity position with $43.8 million of cash on the balance sheet, consisting of $25.3 million of unrestricted cash and $18.5 million of restricted cash, and have no debt maturities on any operating properties until 2027, providing further support in the current environment. We remain committed to executing our strategic initiatives to create long-term value.”