Welltower reports Q1 results
May 10, 2022 4:38 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Welltower press release (NYSE:WELL): Q1 Normalized FFO of $0.82; GAAP EPS of $0.14.
- Revenue of $1.4B (+33.3% Y/Y).
- Reported total portfolio same store NOI growth of 8.9%; achieved same store REVPOR growth of 4.6%
- Completed $787 million in acquisitions and loan funding during the first quarter. Year-to-date, completed $1.2 billion of pro rata gross investments
- Given the uncertainties around COVID-19, the company has introduced its Q2 guidance expecting GAAP EPS in a range of $0.20 to $0.25 per diluted share and normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders in a range of $0.82 to $0.87 per diluted share.