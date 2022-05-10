Dana inks supply deal with OEM partner Lion Electric
May 10, 2022 4:40 PM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)LEVBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) on Tuesday announced a strategic supply deal with current OEM partner Lion Electric (LEV) to support its line-up of electric buses as well as medium- and heavy-duty trucks.
- The long-term deal covers the supply of electric drive systems, including electric motors, inverters and controllers, as well as axles and driveshafts for all LEV platforms.
- "By working together, Lion will be able to continue meeting increasing demand for zero-emission transportation solutions, especially as we prepare to manufacture vehicles at our upcoming facility in Illinois in H2 of this year," said LEV COO Yannick Poulin.