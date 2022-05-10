Inter Parfums GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.22, revenue of $250.68M beats by $10.64M

May 10, 2022 4:41 PM ETInter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Inter Parfums press release (NASDAQ:IPAR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $250.68M (+26.3% Y/Y) beats by $10.64M.
  • Comparable quarter sales in both Western Europe and Asia/Pacific, our second and third largest markets, increased 41%; sales in the Middle East increased 27% and in Central and South America sales rose 38%.
  • "For now, we continue to look for 2022 net sales to approximate a record $975M resulting in earnings per diluted share of $3.00. We had our best ever April sales and this trend is continuing into May. We will be in a better position to revisit the subject of guidance once the lockdowns in China are lifted," EVP & CFO Russell Greenberg commented.
