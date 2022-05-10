Tricida GAAP EPS of -$0.51 beats by $0.15
May 10, 2022 4:44 PM ETTricida, Inc. (TCDA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tricida press release (NASDAQ:TCDA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.51 beats by $0.15.
- “We have seen a steady increase in primary endpoint events in the VALOR-CKD trial and continue to believe that we will obtain interpretable data to evaluate how treatment with veverimer impacts slowing of CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD,” said Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida’s Chief Executive Officer and President.
- The company currently has the financial resources to fund its planned operations into early in the second quarter of 2023, which is anticipated to be approximately six months from the announcement of its top-line results for the VALOR-CKD trial.