API oil inventories bearish, relative to DOE expectations for Wednesday
May 10, 2022 4:46 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor6 Comments
The American Petroleum Institute "API" reported crude inventories rose 1.6mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.5mb on the week.
Crude inventories at Cushing rose 0.1mb on the week, according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories rose 0.8mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.6mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories rose 0.7mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.3mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a build of 3.1mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 3.4mb.