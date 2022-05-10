Inovio Pharmaceuticals falls 20% on Q1 misses, announcement of new CEO
May 10, 2022 4:49 PM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are down 7% in post-market trading after the company's Q1 2022 results missed on both the top and bottom lines and announced a new CEO.
- Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.36 missed by two cents while revenue of $199K -- a 46% year-over-year decline -- missed by ~$464K.
- The company's net loss of $79.1M in the quarter compares to a loss of $54.4M in Q1 2021.
- Inovio (INO) also used its earnings release to state that Jacquelimne Shea has taken over as CEO, effective immediately, replacing J. Joseph Kim, who co-founded the company.
- Inovio (INO) had a rocky Q1 development-wise as in March, it paused enrollment in a phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine INO-4800.