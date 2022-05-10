Gulf Island Fabrication GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.15, revenue of $28.7M beats by $11.06M
May 10, 2022 4:51 PM ETGulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gulf Island Fabrication press release (NASDAQ:GIFI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.15.
- Revenue of $28.7M (+20.6% Y/Y) beats by $11.06M.
- “We had a strong first quarter in our Services business, and we continued to experience good execution in our Fabrication business, though near-term volumes remain challenged,” said Richard Heo, Gulf Island’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We nearly doubled our Services revenue and more than tripled our Services EBITDA during the first quarter, owing to favorable end market trends and the benefit of the DSS Acquisition. We are encouraged by the opportunities for our expanded services platform and are well-positioned for continued growth given our accelerating business momentum and improved competitive positioning following the acquisition.”