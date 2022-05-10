Allbirds GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.03, revenue of $62.76M beats by $0.79M
May 10, 2022 4:53 PM ETAllbirds, Inc. (BIRD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Allbirds press release (NASDAQ:BIRD): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $62.76M (+26.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.79M.
- Physical retail channel sales grew 129% Y/Y, opened four stores during the quarter and 17 since 1Q21 ending the period with 39 locations around the world.
- Q2 Outlook: Net revenue of $75 to $79M, representing growth in the range of 10% to 16% from prior year; adjusted EBITDA of negative $14M to negative $11M, including an estimated $2M of public company costs.
- FY22 Guidance: