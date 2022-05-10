Welltower Q1 FFO matches consensus, Q2 guidance range brackets consensus
May 10, 2022 4:59 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) expects Q2 normalized FFO per share of $0.82-$0.87 compared with the consensus of $0.85 and expects average blended same-store net operating income growth of 8.0%-10.0%.
- The healthcare REIT's Q1 guidance anticipates funding ~$673M of development in 2022 relating to projects underway on March 31, 2022.
- Q1 normalized FFO per share of $0.82 matched the average analyst estimate and compared with $0.83 in Q4 2021 and $0.80 in Q1 2021.
- Q1 total revenue of $1.40B, topping the consensus of $1.38B, increased from $1.31B in Q4 2021 and $1.05B in Q1 2021.
- Seniors Housing Operating ("SHO") portfolio average same-store occupancy of 78.0% improved from 77.7% at Dec. 31, 2021.
- Total portfolio same-store NOI growth of 8.9%, driven by Y/Y SSNOI growth in the SHO portfolio of 18.4%.
- Property operating expenses of $853.7M increased from $785M in the prior quarter and $617.3M in the year-earlier period.
- Conference call on May 11 at 9:00 AM ET.
