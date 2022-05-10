Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares slumped in Tuesday’s extended trading session after reporting disappointing bottom line figures and cut its outlook for the full year.

For the first quarter, the eco-friendly apparel and footwear company reported $62.8 million in net revenue and a new loss of $0.15 per diluted share. While the revenue figure narrowly beat expectations, the loss was 3 cents larger than anticipated.

CEO Joey Zwillinger blamed “tumult around the world” for the greater than anticipated losses. Specific impacts cited included China’s COVID-19 restrictions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and broad supply chain problems.

“Looking at the second quarter and remainder of 2022, we anticipate that external headwinds will continue to impact our international business and as such, we are reflecting a more cautious outlook in our updated 2022 guidance targets,” CFO Mike Bufano said.

The company now expects revenue of $335 million to $345 million and gross profit of $170.0 million to $177.5 million for the full year. Those figures represent declines from a revenue and profit target ranges of $355 million to $365 million and $187.5 million to $195 million laid out in February.

Still, Zwillinger added that he believes the headwinds hampering results to be “transitory” and that long-term strength is still in the cards.

“We remain confident that our digital-savvy, omni-channel operating model will support continued growth and enable us to create meaningful value for our shareholders in the years ahead,” he declared.

The market appeared less confident in Tuesday’s extended session as shares fell more than 15% on the profit miss and trimmed guidance. The stock has fallen over 70% since the start of 2022 and nearly 90% from its NASDAQ debut in late 2021.

Read more on the finer points of the quarter.