U.S. government officials asked Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in March if it could raise its crude production after Russia's invasion of Ukraine jacked up global oil prices, but no deal was reached, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Petrobras (PBR) told the U.S. officials that production levels were a function of business strategy rather than diplomacy and that a significant short-term production boost would not be logistically possible, according to the report.

The company reportedly did say it was ramping up medium term production as part of an announced plan to add 500K bbl/day by 2026.

Petrobras (PBR) denied any meeting had occurred with "representatives of the U.S. State Department," but it is not clear if it was contacted by any other U.S. government agency.

