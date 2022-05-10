Turquoise Hill Resources GAAP EPS of $1.37, revenue of $402.7M
May 10, 2022 5:04 PM ETTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Turquoise Hill Resources press release (NYSE:TRQ): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.37.
- Revenue of $402.7M (-23.5% Y/Y).
- “Oyu Tolgoi’s first quarter again demonstrated the operational excellence of the Oyu Tolgoi workforce. The OT team achieved an All Injury Frequency Rate (AIFR) of 0.09 per 200,000 hours worked, one of the lowest in recent years while keeping the Company on track to meet its guidance for the year. First quarter in-line production of 30.3 thousand tonnes of copper and 59 thousand ounces of gold has allowed us to maintain our 2022 copper production guidance of 110,000 to 150,000 tonnes, and to revise the gold production guidance range upward from 115,000 – 165,000 ounces to 135,000 – 165,000 ounces, with production trending toward the higher end of the range.” said Steve Thibeault, Turquoise Hill’s Interim Chief Executive Officer.