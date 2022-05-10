Tricon Capital reports Q1 results
May 10, 2022 5:08 PM ETTricon Residential Inc. (TCN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tricon Capital press release (NYSE:TCN): Q1 Core FFO of $0.14 per share
- Net income from continuing operations of $0.59 per share.
- Revenue of $94.56M (+21.4% Y/Y).
- Same home Net Operating Income for the single-family rental portfolio grew by 11.6% Y/Y and same home NOI margin increased by 0.7% to 67.8%.
- Same home occupancy increased by 0.7% Y/Y to a record-high of 98.0%, same home turnover hit a record low of 14.7% and blended rent growth was 8.7%.
- Outlook: 2022 Core FFO to range between $0.60 - $0.64 per share; Same Home revenue growth of 7.5% to 9.5%; and Same home NOI growth of 7.5% to 9.5%.