Why did Pegasystems' shares plunge almost 21% today? It lost its case with Appian
May 10, 2022 5:15 PM ETPegasystems Inc. (PEGA), APPNBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares dropped by almost 21%, Tuesday, as the enterprise software company lost a trade-secret trial to rival Appian (NASDAQ:APPN).
- Early Tuesday, the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia ruled against Pegasystems (PEGA) and order the company to pay Appian (APPN) more than $2 billion in damages for misappropriating trade secrets in violation of the Virginia Computer Crimes Act. The court found Pegasystems (PEGA) guilty of hiring an employee of a government contractor to work at Appian (APPN) and provide Pegasystems (PEGA) with access to Appian (APPN) software.
- Pegasystems (PEGA) may appeal the verdict. However, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said that due to investors' strong negative reaction to Pegasystems' (PEGA) losing the case, Wall Street is seeing the ruling as "cemented rather than a very long process that could have a much different outcome possibly through appeal."
- For its part, Appian (APPN) also won with investors, as its shares climbed nearly 40% on the day.