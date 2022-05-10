Virtus Investment AUM slips 6.7% in April
May 10, 2022 5:15 PM ETVirtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) has reported prelim AUM of $170.9B as of April 30, 2022, down 6.7% compared to $183.3B as at Mar. 31.
- Retail separate accounts AUM of $38.3B slipped from $40.82B last month and Institutional accounts AUM of $53.84B slipped from $57,31B.
- In addition, investment manager provided services to $3.2B of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
- Last month, Virtus Investment reported its Q1 results that missed Wall Street estimates