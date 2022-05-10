McEwen Mining GAAP EPS of -$0.04

May 10, 2022 5:17 PM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • McEwen Mining press release (NYSE:MUX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2022 was $70.4 million, of which $35.6 million is attributable to McEwen Copper.
  • Production was 20,850 gold ounces and 336,500 silver ounces, or 25,100 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs)(see Table 1), compared to 30,600 GEOs during Q1 2021.
  • Average cash costs per GEO sold from our 100%-owned mines in Q1 was $1,696, below our guidance of $1,940 to 2,100 per GEO. Average all-in sustaining costs ("AISC")(2) per GEO sold from our 100%-owned mines was $2,146, below our guidance of $2,340 to 2,560 per GEO.
  • Shares -1.7% AH.
