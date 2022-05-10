E-commerce company Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) reported Q1 results and reaffirmed 2022 guidance.

Boxed, which is an ecommerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables to businesses and to consumers, reported Q1 revenue rose 14% to $46.6 million, according to a statement. The company's net loss narrowed to 54c/share from $1.55 loss a year earlier. Boxed fell 6% in after hours trading.

Boxed reaffirmed revenue of $220 million to $245 million for the year, reflecting a range of 24% and 38% YoY growth. The company also reiterated total Adjusted EBITDA loss of $70 million to $80 million for 2022."

"I know there's a lot of noise out there with inflation, supply chain, cost pressures, we still feel strong enough where we are going to maintain that fiscal year guidance," Boxed CEO Chieh Huang said in an interview with Seeking Alpha.

While the supply chain continues to be a challenge for anyone in physical goods, Huang said that the situation has improved from 2021.

"It's gotten better since 2021 and on a quarter over quarter basis I would say anecdotally it feels better than the position we were in Q4 of 2021," Huang said.

Q1 Gross merchandise value rose 19.2% to $53.4 million vs the year earlier quarter and gross profit increased 23.7%, help by higher gross margin from the higher-margin software & services segment. B2B GMV increased 65.4%.

"I think everything is moving in the right direction for us as a company," Huang said.

While Boxed (BOXD) is mainly known for shipping boxes filled with toilet paper and potato chips, the company has been moving into the software-as-service or SaaS business. For the first time, Boxed (BOXD) broke out the software and services segment, where venue increased 127% vs the prior year period.

Huang said that the inflation may actually be a tailwind for Boxed (BOXD).

"Now you're getting into the red hot inflation, where customers are starting to struggle," Huang said. "They are going to start to switch to potentially private brands. They are going to start to switch to hard discounters and maybe even save money by buying in bulk. So we feel that's going to be a good tailwind for us."

Also see Boxed CEO's video interview with Seeking Alpha from March.