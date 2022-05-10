Algonquin Power unit, Meta expand partnership to include Michigan wind project
May 10, 2022 5:21 PM ETAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)FBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) unit Liberty on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Meta (FB) on the new 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan.
- The long-term power purchase agreement builds on FB's existing renewable energy partnership at the Altavista solar facility in Virginia.
- The Deerfield II wind project will contribute to Liberty's ESG goals and help FB continue to support its operations with 100% renewable energy.
- The project, which is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2023, represents an investment of ~$200M for Liberty.
- The project is expected to provide ~$2M per year in property tax revenue.
- Liberty will develop, construct, own and operate the Deerfield II wind project. Construction began in Apr.
