Algonquin Power unit, Meta expand partnership to include Michigan wind project

Wind farm at sunset.

iantfoto/E+ via Getty Images

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) unit Liberty on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Meta (FB) on the new 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan.
  • The long-term power purchase agreement builds on FB's existing renewable energy partnership at the Altavista solar facility in Virginia.
  • The Deerfield II wind project will contribute to Liberty's ESG goals and help FB continue to support its operations with 100% renewable energy.
  • The project, which is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2023, represents an investment of ~$200M for Liberty.
  • The project is expected to provide ~$2M per year in property tax revenue.
  • Liberty will develop, construct, own and operate the Deerfield II wind project. Construction began in Apr.
  • Also read: TransAlta to supply Meta with renewable energy from Oklahoma project.
