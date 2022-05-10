Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) climbed higher in extended trading on Tuesday after posting solid earnings and touting a bullish estimate for the total addressable market.

The western wear-focused retailer reported $1.47 in earnings per share alongside $383.3 million in revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. Both figures were well above analyst estimates set at $1.31 and $354.02 million, respectively. Same store sales were noted as particularly strong, having increased 33.3% from 2021.

Additionally, merchandise margins increased 120 basis points from the prior year quarter. Management pointed to this particular metric as proof of the brand’s resilience amid a myriad of headwinds hitting the retail sector.

"With our top-line increasing 67% over the previous year, we far surpassed the one-billion-dollar mark for the first time, generating $1.5 billion in sales for fiscal 2022,” CEO Jim Conroy said of the full-year results. “Importantly, our performance was highlighted by very strong full-price selling, which contributed to a 270-basis point increase in merchandise margin and a more than tripling of our earnings per share to a record $6.33.”

He added that the strength shown in the fiscal year reported on Tuesday looks likely to continue into fiscal 2023 from trends management has observed thus far. Further, Conroy indicated the company has much more room to grow than even he had previously surmised.

"Looking forward, I am excited to announce that, based in part on a third-party study, we have updated our estimated total addressable market to $40 billion, compared to our previous $20 billion estimate,” he said. “Additionally, we have established a new long-term store count target and now believe we can triple from our current base to 900 stores."

40 news stores are set to open in the course of the next year.

Shares gained over 5% in after hours trading.

Read more on recent turmoil in retail stocks.