Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Q1 revenue didn't climb quite as much as Wall Street expected as production rose, but so did costs and expenses.

Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.30 vs $0.09 in Q1 2021; it's unclear if the most recent quarter is comparable with the $0.01 consensus estimate. Q1 2022 net income included a $9.2M gain on the sale of bitcoin (BTC-USD) and an increase in fair value of derivative asset of $46.2M, partly offset by a $26.4M impairment of held bitcoin and an unrealized loss of $1.6M on marketable equity securities.

Q1 revenue of $79.8M, trailing the average analyst estimate of $81.8M, surged from $23.2M in the year-ago quarter. Mining net revenue of $57.9M jumped from $23.2M in the year-ago quarter. The company also recorded $9.69M of hosting net revenue and $12.1M of engineering net revenue in the latest quarter.

Mining revenue margin remained consistent at ~67% of mining revenue on a Y/Y basis, while the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 12%.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) stock is rising 1.7% in Tuesday after-hours trading.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) production rose 4% Q/Q to 1,405 bitcoin during the quarter.

Q1 total costs and expenses of $41.9M climbed from $15.8M in the year-earlier quarter.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $11.7M compared with $11.1M in the year-ago quarter.

After the end of Q1, Riot (RIOT) deployed ~3,456 S19J Pro Antminers at Whinstone and increased has rate capacity to 4.7 EH/s as of April 30, 2022.

