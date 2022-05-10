Raytheon wins $272.7M U.S. Navy contract
May 10, 2022 5:27 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) has won a $272.7M logistics requirements contract from U.S. Navy.
- The aerospace and defense firm has been contracted to provide logistics, repair and upgrade support for 15 Multi-Spectral Targeting System Forward-Looking Infrared components in support of MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters.
- The contract has a five-year base period with one two-year option period which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $376.41M.
- Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida and McKinney, Texas and is expected to be completed by May 2027.