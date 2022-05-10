Senseonics falls 9% despite Q1 beats, reaffirming 2022 guidance
May 10, 2022 5:32 PM ETSenseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) are down 9% in post-market trading despite releasing Q1 2022 results that beat on the top and bottom lines.
- The continuous glucose monitoring system maker swung to net income of $86.7M ($0.19 basic EPS) in the quarter from a net loss of $249.5M in the prior-year period.
- Revenue of ~$2.5M, however, was a 13% year-over-year decline.
- Senseonics (SENS) was hurt in Q1 2021 by a $52.7M loss on fair value adjustment of option
- Senseonics (SENS) reaffirmed full-year net revenue guidance of $14M to $18M.
- See why Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen says that Senseonics (SENS) is a hold.